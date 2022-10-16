Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,400 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,272,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,914. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

