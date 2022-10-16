Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,741,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,648. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

