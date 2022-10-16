Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,708,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $909,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

