Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,399,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company had a trading volume of 314,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,707. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

