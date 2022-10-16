Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,399,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
VDC traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company had a trading volume of 314,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,707. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.94.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.