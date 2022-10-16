Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

