Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $101,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

DEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 962,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.