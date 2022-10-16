Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases New Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 753.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 208.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 971,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

