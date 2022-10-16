Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 932,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.