Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

VGT stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.84. The stock had a trading volume of 616,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

