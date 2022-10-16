Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $48,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,172. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

