Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $79,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

