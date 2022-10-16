IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.0 %

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 302,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

