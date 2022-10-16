IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

