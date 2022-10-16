iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,226. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

