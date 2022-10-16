iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. 367,469 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

