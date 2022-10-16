iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,536.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79.

