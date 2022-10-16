iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter.

