iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
