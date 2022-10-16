iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stake Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $27.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.