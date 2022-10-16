iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 957,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $43.44.

