iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 237.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $207.03. 1,745,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $236.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

