iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is XML Financial LLC’s Largest Position

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,185,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,728. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

