iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

