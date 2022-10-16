ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

ITV Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.78. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 514.17.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

