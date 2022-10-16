JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

JAKK stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 92,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $220.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 81.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

