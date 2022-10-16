JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 27,400 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.0% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,804. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

