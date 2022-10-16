Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 3,629,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

