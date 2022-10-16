Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

