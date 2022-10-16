JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 33,420,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,237,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 333,564 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

