JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $390.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.13.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $286.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.07. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

