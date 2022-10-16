Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,294. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.