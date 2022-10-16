Kadena Self Reported Market Cap Tops $264.70 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $264.70 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.22 or 0.27434657 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

