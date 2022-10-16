KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,070,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,874. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

