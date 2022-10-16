KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $2.93 on Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00015308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $161.08 million and approximately $22,961.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.93253181 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,304.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

