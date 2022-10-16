Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 2,441,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,766. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.