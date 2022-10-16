Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 2,441,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,766. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

