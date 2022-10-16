Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

BAM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 2,984,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

