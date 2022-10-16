Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 27,584,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,799,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

