Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

