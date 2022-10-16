Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $17.09 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE AXP traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

