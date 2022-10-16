Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $27.44 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

STZ stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 704,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,130. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

