Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. 23,559,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,368,326. The company has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

