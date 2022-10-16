Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $13.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.