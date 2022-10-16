Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

