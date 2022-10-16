Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 85 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,078. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83.

