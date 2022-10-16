KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.76 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $140.90 million and $2.76 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,249.89 or 0.99992848 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005100 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.29620345 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,665,471.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

