KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $140.83 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002776 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.29620345 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,665,471.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.