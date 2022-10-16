Kokoswap (KOKO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76,875.00

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $191.05 million and approximately $76,875.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

