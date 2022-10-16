Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 1,154 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.