Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $2.10 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Fortinet by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

