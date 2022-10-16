Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 38,171 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 597,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,671. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

