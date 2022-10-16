Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.83 and a 200-day moving average of $309.71. The stock has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

